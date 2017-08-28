Florida Democratic Gubernatorial Candidates Still Agree

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Despite polite prodding from the moderator, the leading Democrats running for Florida governor expressed few differences during a candidates forum.

Former Congresswoman Gwen Graham, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and businessman Chris King told the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches on Monday that they want to raise the minimum wage, improve the state’s schools and expand the economic base beyond tourism, agriculture and construction.

The three are seeking the nomination to replace Republican Gov. Rick Scott in the November 2018 election. The primary is next August.

On the Republican side, Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam and state Sen. Jack Latvala have announced their candidacies. Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran is also considering a GOP bid.

Scott is precluded by the state constitution from seeking a third consecutive term.