Local News


Florida DEM: We’re Fixing The Problem With Storm Claims

by (WMFE)

The Florida Department of Emergency Management says only Brevard County’s appeal for help after Hurricane Matthew was rejected due to the department missing a federal deadline.

The DEM says there have been problems going back to the 2004 – 2005 storm season. But after Hurricane Matthew only Brevard County’s appeal failed to reach FEMA before the deadline.

Brevard County says it’s seeking about $300,000.

A DEM spokesman said department leaders have been meeting with emergency management officials along Florida’s east coast, and it’s making strides to fix filing problems.

U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson is urging FEMA to extend the deadline.

The DEM says historically similar appeals to FEMA have had a low rate of success.


Catherine Welch

About Catherine Welch

News Director

Catherine Welch is news director at WMFE. Before moving to Florida she was news director at Rhode Island Public Radio. Previous roles as news director include WHQR in Wilmington NC and KBIA in Columbia MO. Catherine has won several regional Edward R. Murrow awards and awards from the Public Radio News Directors ... Read Full Bio »

