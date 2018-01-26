 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Education


Florida County Shuts Down School Due To Flu Outbreak 

by Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Lindsey Kilbride

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (AP) An outbreak of the flu has caused one Florida county to close schools.

Students, teachers and staff were asked to stay home on Friday in Gulf County, which is in Florida’s Panhandle.

Superintendent Jim Norton tells news outlets that flu activity continues to be on the rise across Gulf County and that all of the schools will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized on Friday.

WJHG reports Norton says the school district is trying to be proactive.

Schools are scheduled to reopen on Monday.


