 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Environment


Florida Contest Will Haul In 13,000 Invasive Lionfish 

by Associated Press (AP)

Lionfish are among Florida's non-native species of fish. Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — About 13,000 lionfish will be caught in Florida waters when an annual contest to remove the invasive species wraps up.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s 2017 contest ends Monday. Commercial and recreational fisherman had already hauled in 12,300 lionfish with five days left to go.

Lionfish are native in ocean waters off Africa, Asia and Australia. Florida officials say the lionfish invasion began with a handful of released fish and were first discovered in 1985 near Fort Lauderdale. They’ve since spread statewide and beyond.

Lionfish eat native fish, including species important to maintaining healthy reefs. They also compete with other native predatory fish for food. Lionfish defend themselves with venomous spines and have few natural predators in U.S. waters.

The contest began May 20 and has averaged about 120 lionfish caught per day.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP