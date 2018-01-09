 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Florida Congresswoman Wins Bet Over UCF Vs. Auburn Game

by Abisola Adeyemo (WMFE)

Representative Stephanie Murphy got a basket of oranges for winning a bet about the University of Central Florida football game. (Courtesy Javier Hernandez)

U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy got a bucket of Florida oranges and a University of Central Florida football helmet Tuesday from Alabama representative Mike Rogers as part of a bet.

Murphy challenged Rogers to a bet over the UCF-Auburn Peach Bowl football game. If UCF won, Rogers would have to deliver oranges and a UCF football helmet to her office. Murphy said she is glad that they can put their political differences aside and have playful jest.

“Sports has the ability to unify people and communities,” Murphy said. “And I know that Congressman Mike Rogers is as proud of his team as I am of my team. And so it was a fun way for us to engage on a personal level.”

Had UCF lost the Peach Bowl, Murphy would have had to toilet paper a tree on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol.

 


