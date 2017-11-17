 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Health


Florida Confirms Second Local Zika Virus Infection For 2017 

by Associated Press (AP)

The aedes aegypti mosquito is known to spread Zika virus, and is found in Florida.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Health officials are reporting Florida’s second case this year of the Zika virus transmitted by a local mosquito.

Florida’s Department of Health said Friday that a case had been identified in Miami-Dade County. Officials wouldn’t say where the person was bitten, but did say there’s no evidence of an ongoing, active transmission zone.

Florida reported 296 locally acquired Zika infections last year.

Zika causes relatively mild symptoms in most adults but can cause severe birth defects in babies of some women infected during pregnancy. The virus also can be transmitted sexually.


