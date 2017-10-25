 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Environment


Florida Citrus Growers Call For Aid As Disaster Relief Bill Overlooks Their Plight After Irma

by (WMFE)

Photo courtesy USDA

Florida citrus growers remain hopeful for federal help by the year’s end.

That’s even as the Senate advances a disaster relief measure containing no money for the state’s iconic crop.

The $36.5 billion billion measure excludes Florida citrus growers despite the efforts of Bill Nelson and Marco Rubio and Gov. Rick Scott.

Andrew Meadows of Florida Citrus Mutual says Hurricane Irma was catastrophic for growers who already had been reeling from citrus greening disease.

“We estimate there were 60 percent of the fruit that was on the trees was blown off, and we also had trees uprooted. We had standing water, groves under water, fruit floating down the Caloosahatchee River.”

Meadows expects the diminished harvest will mean higher prices this season. Citrus is the leading crop in the state, which is second behind Brazil in oranges for juice.


