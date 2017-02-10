 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Florida Child Marching Across The Country With Hopes Of Curing Diabetes

by (WMFE)

Noah Barnes. Photo by Crystal Chavez.

A 10 year old from Jupiter is trekking through Orlando Friday as part of a march across the country. Noah Barnes is walking from sea to shining sea to raise money for diabetes research.

It’s personal for Barnes who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at 16 months old. He said he started out at Florida’s southernmost tip, Key West…the destination is Blain, Washington.

“I have a mission and purpose and that is to cure diabetes,” said Barnes.

His mom said he’s averaging 17 miles a day. Barnes has raised $3,000 so far for the University of Florida Diabetes Institute.

The Barnes family hopes to finish the cross country trip by October 28th.

You can follow Noah’s journey here.


Crystal Chavez

About Crystal Chavez

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Crystal Chavez comes to WMFE from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas. She served as the Morning Edition host in the Alamo City for the past three years. Crystal also produced a weekly radio program called Fronteras, providing in-depth reporting on U.S.-Mexico border issues, immigration and changing ... Read Full Bio »

