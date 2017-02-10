Florida Child Marching Across The Country With Hopes Of Curing Diabetes
A 10 year old from Jupiter is trekking through Orlando Friday as part of a march across the country. Noah Barnes is walking from sea to shining sea to raise money for diabetes research.
It’s personal for Barnes who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at 16 months old. He said he started out at Florida’s southernmost tip, Key West…the destination is Blain, Washington.
“I have a mission and purpose and that is to cure diabetes,” said Barnes.
His mom said he’s averaging 17 miles a day. Barnes has raised $3,000 so far for the University of Florida Diabetes Institute.
The Barnes family hopes to finish the cross country trip by October 28th.
You can follow Noah’s journey here.
