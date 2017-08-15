 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida Budget Aided By New Gambling Deal With Seminoles 

by Associated Press (AP)
Florida Capitol Building in Tallahassee

Florida Capitol Building in Tallahassee. Source: WikiMedia Commons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A new gambling deal between the state of Florida and the Seminole Tribe is going to help legislators balance the budget.

State officials are meeting Tuesday to draw up new forecasts to predict how much the state will collect in taxes.

State legislators will use the forecasts when they return in January 2018.

Preliminary forecasts prepared by economists predict the state’s main budget account will grow at least 4.1 percent during the fiscal year that ends next June. Those forecasts estimate growth between 3.6 percent and 4.4 percent for fiscal year 2018-19.

But that total has been boosted by an extra $300 million the state expects to receive the next two years due to a settlement reached between Gov. Rick Scott and the tribe that owns several casinos.


