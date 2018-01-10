 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Florida And Other US jails Increasingly Setting Aside Cellblocks For Veterans

by Michael Hill (AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Cellblocks for veterans are an increasingly common feature of state and county lockups as the criminal justice system focuses on helping troubled former service members.

Nationwide, there are 86 prisons and jails with designated veterans’ housing, in systems from New York to Florida to California. The programs focus on a subset of inmates who are more likely to have reported having mental health issues like post-traumatic stress disorder.

Some lockups run their programs like boot camps, with formations and flag raisings. The “veteran pod” in Albany County, New York, avoids military trappings but gives them a sense of comradeship by housing men by the branch and decade in which they served.


