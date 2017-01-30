 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Florida Airport Shooting Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

by Associated Press (AP)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The suspect in the Florida airport shooting spree in which five people were killed and six were wounded has pleaded not guilty.

During an arraignment Monday, 26-year-old Esteban Santiago told the judge he understood each of the charges in the 22-count federal indictment. He’s accused in the Jan. 6 shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

He’s charged with causing death or bodily harm at an international airport, causing death during a crime of violence and using a firearm during a crime of violence. Santiago could face the death penalty if convicted.

The FBI says Santiago flew from Anchorage, Alaska, to Fort Lauderdale with a handgun in a case in checked luggage. Authorities say he loaded the gun in a bathroom and came out firing in a baggage claim area.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP