 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Florida ACLU: Orlando Should Stop Using Facial Recognition Program

by (WMFE)

(Bull-Doser, WikiCommons)

The Florida chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union is urging the City of Orlando to stop using a facial recognition program with city surveillance cameras.

In its letter to the mayor and city council, the ACLU said it was concerned that the program would track people without their knowledge or consent on surveillance cameras and police body cameras.

The ACLU asked the city council to pass a resolution or ordinance putting an end to the program.

Orlando police were piloting a program using an Amazon service called Rekignition that tracks people in real time. The pilot program tracked volunteer police officers across the city and has wrapped up.

The city says it followed applicable laws and has not decided whether to extend testing.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Catherine Welch

About Catherine Welch

News Director

Catherine Welch is news director at WMFE. Before moving to Florida she was news director at Rhode Island Public Radio. Previous roles as news director include WHQR in Wilmington NC and KBIA in Columbia MO. Catherine has won several regional Edward R. Murrow awards and awards from the Public Radio News Directors ... Read Full Bio »

TOP