Florida ACLU: Orlando Should Stop Using Facial Recognition Program

The Florida chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union is urging the City of Orlando to stop using a facial recognition program with city surveillance cameras.

In its letter to the mayor and city council, the ACLU said it was concerned that the program would track people without their knowledge or consent on surveillance cameras and police body cameras.

The ACLU asked the city council to pass a resolution or ordinance putting an end to the program.

Orlando police were piloting a program using an Amazon service called Rekignition that tracks people in real time. The pilot program tracked volunteer police officers across the city and has wrapped up.

The city says it followed applicable laws and has not decided whether to extend testing.