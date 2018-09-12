Florence Expected To Bring Life Threatening Flooding

Hurricane Florence is expected to slowly skirt the southeastern North Carolina coastline this weekend before taking a sharp turn left into South Carolina.

Meteorologist Cyndee O’Quinn said life-threatening flooding is forecast.

“As Hurricane Florence as forecast slowly moves along the Carolina coast it means devastating amounts of rainfall with totals of 2 to 2 and half feet expected and isolated amounts up to 3 and a half feet of rain,” said O’Quinn.

“By Thursday, Floridians will need to keep a close eye on the Caribbean as Tropical Storm Isaac moves through the Lesser Antilles and a Tropical Depression is expected to develop in the western Gulf of Mexico.”

Dangerous surf and a high risk of rip tides will continue this week for the Atlantic coast beaches with the approach of Florence.