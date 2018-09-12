 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Florence Expected To Bring Life Threatening Flooding

by (WMFE)

Staring down Hurricane Florence, September 12th, 2018. Photo: Alexander Gerst, ESA- NASA

Hurricane Florence is expected to slowly skirt the southeastern North Carolina coastline this weekend before taking a sharp turn left into South Carolina.

Meteorologist Cyndee O’Quinn said life-threatening flooding is forecast.

“As Hurricane Florence as forecast slowly moves along the Carolina coast it means devastating amounts of rainfall with totals of 2 to 2 and half feet expected and isolated amounts up to 3 and a half feet of rain,” said O’Quinn.

“By Thursday, Floridians will need to keep a close eye on the Caribbean as Tropical Storm Isaac moves through the Lesser Antilles and a Tropical Depression is expected to develop in the western Gulf of Mexico.”

Dangerous surf and a high risk of rip tides will continue this week for the Atlantic coast beaches with the approach of Florence.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP