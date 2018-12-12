 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


FL Officials Estimate Billions In Insured Losses From Hurricane Michael

by AP (WMFE)

Satellite picture of Hurricane Michael via NASA Earth Observatory

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — State officials are estimating that Floridians had more than $4.2 billion in insured losses from Hurricane Michael.

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation said that as of last week, insurers had handled more than 131,000 claims in Florida, about two-thirds of them involving residential properties.

More than half have been paid, and about a third are still open. About 10 percent were closed without being paid.

By far the largest number of claims, more than 79,000, came from Bay County, where the Category 4 hurricane came ashore in October.


