Fishkind Conversations: Why Is Wage Growth Still Slow?

Despite new Labor Department reports that say job numbers continue to grow, economic analyst Hank Fishkind says wages are not keeping pace. He says that although slow wage growth has been one of the hallmarks of this recovery, the news is still a bit of a surprise since the economy is near what experts call “full employment.”

As Fishkind tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston, analysts cite a variety of factors for the slow wage growth.