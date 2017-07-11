 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Fishkind Economic Commentaries


Fishkind Conversations: Why Is Wage Growth Still Slow?

by (WMFE)
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates

Despite new Labor Department reports that say job numbers continue to grow, economic analyst Hank Fishkind says wages are not keeping pace. He says that although slow wage growth has been one of the hallmarks of this recovery, the news is still a bit of a surprise since the economy is near what experts call “full employment.”

As Fishkind tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston, analysts cite a variety of factors for the slow wage growth.


Nicole Darden-Creston

About Nicole Darden-Creston

Morning Edition Host and Reporter

Nicole came to central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from national elections to local arts, from extraordinary hurricanes ... Read Full Bio »

