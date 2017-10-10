 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Fishkind Economic Commentaries


Fishkind Conversations: Why Aren’t Florida Home Sales Raising The Roof?

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Sales of new and existing homes have declined for three straight months, and now they are no better than they were this time last year. Even here in Florida, existing home sales are up only 1%. This all seems surprising since mortgage rates are low and the economy is strong – especially here in the Sunshine State.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind reveals to 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston his take on the story behind our housing markets.

Click the Play Audio button to hear the conversation.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Nicole Darden-Creston

About Nicole Darden-Creston

Morning Edition Host and Reporter

Nicole came to central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from national elections to local arts, from extraordinary hurricanes ... Read Full Bio »

TOP