Fishkind Conversations: Why Aren’t Florida Home Sales Raising The Roof?

Sales of new and existing homes have declined for three straight months, and now they are no better than they were this time last year. Even here in Florida, existing home sales are up only 1%. This all seems surprising since mortgage rates are low and the economy is strong – especially here in the Sunshine State.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind reveals to 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston his take on the story behind our housing markets.

Click the Play Audio button to hear the conversation.