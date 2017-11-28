 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Fishkind Conversations: What Drives Florida Tourism’s Record Highs?

by (WMFE)
The Sunshine State continues to set records for tourism. According to the latest report from Visit Florida, late summer numbers were up more than three percent over last year’s record-setting high for the three months ending in September.

90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston asked economic analyst Hank Fishkind what he thinks is driving this long-running surge in Florida’s visitor volumes.

