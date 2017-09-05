 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Fishkind Economic Commentaries


Fishkind Conversations: What Can Florida Learn From Hurricane Harvey?

90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates

Houston and its surrounding areas are still recovering from the devastation Hurricane Harvey wrought, and now Florida is nervously eyeing Hurricane Irma churning out in the Atlantic. In addition to the tragic loss of lives, economic analyst Hank Fishkind says Harvey will wind up one of the most expensive natural disasters in U-S history –with effects ranging from climbing gas prices as the storm shut down Gulf oil refineries, to Houston-area residents dealing with extensive property damage.

Fishkind widens the lens from the human tragedy to examine natural disasters by the numbers, and he tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston there are economic lessons the U.S. and Florida can learn from Harvey.

