Fishkind Conversations: The Economics Of Greyhound Racing

There are a variety of amendments on the ballot in Florida this fall including Amendment 13, which would ban Greyhound racing in Florida if approved by more than 60% of the voters.

While emotions run high on this issue, there is scant economic information.

Legal Greyhound racing and wagering occurs in five states: Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, West Virginia and Texas. According to the Division of pari-mutuel racing, there are 21 greyhound racing permit holders in Florida with 12 greyhound race tracks currently in operation.

In addition to live greyhound racing, 11 of those tracks have card rooms. The tracks in Miami-Dade County and Broward County are also permitted to have slot machines.


