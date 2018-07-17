 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Fishkind Economic Commentaries


Fishkind Conversations: The Economic Impact Of Toxic Algae

Last week Governor Scott declared a state of emergency in seven Florida counties to combat the toxic green algae bloom caused by water discharges from Lake Okeechobee.

The order issued Monday covers Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Glades, Hendry, Lee and Okeechobee counties.

90.7 News Director Catherine Welch asked economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind to explain what is going on and what the economic impacts may be.


