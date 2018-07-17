Fishkind Conversations: The Economic Impact Of Toxic Algae

Last week Governor Scott declared a state of emergency in seven Florida counties to combat the toxic green algae bloom caused by water discharges from Lake Okeechobee.

The order issued Monday covers Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Glades, Hendry, Lee and Okeechobee counties.

90.7 News Director Catherine Welch asked economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind to explain what is going on and what the economic impacts may be.