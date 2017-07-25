 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Fishkind Economic Commentaries


Fishkind Conversations: Orlando's Severe Affordable Housing Shortage And What To Do About It

by (WMFE)
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates

The lack of affordable housing is a major national issue, and it is particularly problematic in Orlando.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind says that’s one of the conclusions of a new study by National Low Income Housing Coalition. The researchers measured housing affordability using a standard formula developed by the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department, or HUD.

According to Fishkind, the study found that few places in the country have enough rentals for income-challenged residents, but Orlando’s shortage is twice as severe as the nation’s and the third worst in the country behind only Los Angeles, California and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Speaking to 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston from the busy Los Angeles airport, Fishkind starts with the study’s findings on Florida’s “fair market rent,” and the salary an average resident would need in order to reach the generally accepted norm of spending not more than 30 percent of income on housing costs.

Nicole Darden-Creston

