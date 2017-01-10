Fishkind Conversations: Orlando’s Housing Market Tops The 2017 Charts

The real estate website Zillow has released its list of the hottest housing markets for 2017…and Orlando gets the top spot.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind says he’s glad to see Zillow recognize the strength of the Orlando housing market, and he also predicts that strength will last through 2017. But he tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden-Creston there are other Florida markets that may experience even faster price increases.