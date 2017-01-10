 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Fishkind Economic Commentaries


Fishkind Conversations: Orlando’s Housing Market Tops The 2017 Charts

by (WMFE)
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates

The real estate website Zillow has released its list of the hottest housing markets for 2017…and Orlando gets the top spot.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind says he’s glad to see Zillow recognize the strength of the Orlando housing market, and he also predicts that strength will last through 2017. But he tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden-Creston there are other Florida markets that may experience even faster price increases.


