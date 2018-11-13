 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Fishkind Conversations: Money Matters Post-Midterm

90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates

The midterm election results might be viewed as an illustration of political divisions both in the U.S. and statewide. For instance, on the national level, Democrats regained control of the House resulting in divided government, and in state politics key races were so tight that recounts are underway for Governor, Agriculture Secretary, and US Senate.

Economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind is studying how these factors will affect the economy. He says judging from the market response the day after the midterms – the largest one-day post-election rally since 1982 – things look good in the short term. But he thinks the outlook gets cloudier six months out, and he tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston why.

