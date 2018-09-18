Fishkind Conversations: Money Matters For Florida’s State-Level Candidates
With Election Day just seven weeks away, economic analyst Hank Fishkind set out to review the economic policies of candidates for statewide office.
Fishkind tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston he found the most significant policy discussions on the websites of the two candidates running for Agriculture Commissioner.
Click the Play Audio button above to hear their conversation.
