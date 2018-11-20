 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Fishkind Economic Commentaries


Fishkind Conversations: It’s Holiday Shopping Season

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates

The holiday shopping season officially begins this week, and the outlook from retail financial groups is sunny: the National Retail Federation predicts sales for the season to jump between 4.3% and 4.8% this year, and the expected uptick from the Florida Retail Federation is in same range at about 4.5%.

But economic analyst Hank Fishkind predicts even better sales numbers – by up to one whole percentage point in Florida’s case, as the economy keeps going strong across the US and here in the Sunshine State.

He tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston why he’s more optimistic than the retail federations.

Click the Play Audio button above to hear their conversation.


