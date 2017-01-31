 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Fishkind Economic Commentaries


Fishkind Conversations: Inside Gov. Scott’s Tax Cut Plan

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates

90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates

Gov. Rick Scott Tuesday released his official budget proposal for the 2017 fiscal year. It includes what economic analyst Hank Fishkind calls an “ambitious” $618 million tax cut program. Its centerpiece is a $454 million cut in the taxes that businesses pay to rent space.

Fishkind tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden-Creston how he thinks the state budget will shape up for 2017, starting with this proposed tax cut and how it may affect central Florida’s economy.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Nicole Darden-Creston

About Nicole Darden-Creston

Morning Edition Host and Reporter

Nicole came to Central Florida in 1997 to attend Rollins College, and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. Since 2002, she’s served as a field reporter and news anchor, covering everything from national elections to local arts, from extraordinary hurricanes to ... Read Full Bio »

TOP