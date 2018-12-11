 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Fishkind Economic Commentaries


Fishkind Conversations: Incentives To Lure Big Businesses Could Leave Taxpayers On The Hook

by (WMFE)
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates

Economic incentives – such as slashed property taxes or payments tied to the number of jobs brought in by a business – have become the norm for city and state governments to get businesses to relocate.

A case in point: Orlando recently lost a bid for Honeywell’s corporate headquarters to a $46 million incentive package from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston while incentives do bring businesses to town, in the long run, a business may not stay. For instance, in the example above, Honeywell is moving just as its current incentives in New Jersey run out.

And General Motor’s recent plant closures include one in Lordstown, Ohio that received $60 million in incentives to set up shop.

Still, Fishkind says these incentives continue to grow, in spite of the risks.

