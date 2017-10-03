 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Fishkind Economic Commentaries


Fishkind Conversations: How Will Evacuees From Puerto Rico Affect Florida’s Economy?

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Residents, aid groups, and government agencies are beginning to grapple with the tragic consequences facing Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands after Hurricanes Irma and Maria. Elaine Duke, acting U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary, said both the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico are dealing with “total devastation.”

“We had zero power and it’s going to take a long time to restore the power grid, and we don’t have the adjacent areas from which to deploy like we did in [Hurricane] Katrina,” Duke said.

Here in central Florida, shelters are being prepared to house 10,000 evacuees, and arriving children are registering to attend school.

Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs has said, “I’m anticipating that a very, very large number of people from the island will be evacuating,” and economic analyst Hank Fishkind agrees. He tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston the influx will likely be concentrated in central Florida and evaluates possible effects from an economic perspective.

Click the “Play Audio” button above to hear their conversation.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Nicole Darden-Creston

About Nicole Darden-Creston

Morning Edition Host and Reporter

Nicole came to central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from national elections to local arts, from extraordinary hurricanes ... Read Full Bio »

TOP