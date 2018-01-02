Fishkind Conversations: How Should Florida Fund Tourism Promotion And Spend The ‘Bed Tax’?

The 2018 state legislative session begins next week, and lawmakers will again take up one of Florida’s perennial hot-button issues – tourism promotion. Last year, a dispute over the topic between Governor Rick Scott and House Speaker Richard Corcoran nearly disrupted the session. And this year, Scott’s budget proposal requests $100 million for Visit Florida, the state’s tourism promotion group.

Bills have also been filed to allow tourism development taxes to be used for a wider array of public services and facilities.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind takes 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston through the financials related to promoting one of Florida’s most important economic sectors.

Click the Play Audio button above to hear their conversation.