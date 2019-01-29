 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Fishkind Economic Commentaries


Fishkind Conversations: How Florida Will Feel The Shutdown, Now And Later

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates

90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates

The longest partial federal government shutdown on record has come to an end. Congress passed and President Trump signed a continuing resolution that funds the portion of the government that was closed, with the funding lasting until February 15th.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind says the recent shutdown will have both transitory and permanent economic impacts on the Sunshine State and here in Central Florida.

Fishkind tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston about the short-term and long-term consequences he sees for Florida. He starts the conversation with another dubious distinction of the recent shutdown.

Click the Play Audio button above to hear their conversation.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Nicole Darden-Creston

About Nicole Darden-Creston

Host and Reporter

Nicole came to central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from national elections to local arts, from extraordinary hurricanes ... Read Full Bio »

TOP