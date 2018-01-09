Fishkind Conversations: GOP Tax Measure May Lead More Families To Florida

The newly passed Tax Cut and Jobs Act is widely expected to stimulate economic growth modestly this year, but there are lingering questions about how it works and how much effect it will have in American households.

Here in Florida, the legislation is expected to bring changes that include a $27 billion tax cut in 2019, which works out to an average of a two-and-a-half percent cut per household – the bigger the income, the larger the percentage of taxes cut.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind says the measure will also likely boost population even higher in central Florida. He tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston what factors may lead to that outcome.

