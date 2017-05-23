 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Fishkind Economic Commentaries


Fishkind Conversations: Florida Tourism Still Breaks Records, But It’s Slowing

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates

New state tourism numbers show Florida has already set another record this year – it welcomed 31.1 million visitors in just the first quarter. That’s the highest number of quarterly visitors in state history…so of course, that’s positive news according to economic analyst Hank Fishkind. But he tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that looking closely at this report reveals the tourism picture isn’t quite as rosy as it may seem.


