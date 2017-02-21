 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Fishkind Economic Commentaries


Fishkind Conversations: Florida Mulls Gov. Scott’s Budget Plan

by
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates

State lawmakers are already taking up parts of Gov. Rick Scott’s $83.5 billion proposed budget for the 2017 fiscal year starting July 1st. Scott’s plan focuses on cutting $618 million of mostly business taxes to promote job growth.

Tax cuts and limited spending are also priorities for legislative leaders in the state House.

90.7’s Nicole Darden-Creston asked economic analyst Hank Fishkind if he thinks this is the best approach to grow Florida’s economy.

Nicole Darden-Creston

