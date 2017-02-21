Fishkind Conversations: Florida Mulls Gov. Scott’s Budget Plan
State lawmakers are already taking up parts of Gov. Rick Scott’s $83.5 billion proposed budget for the 2017 fiscal year starting July 1st. Scott’s plan focuses on cutting $618 million of mostly business taxes to promote job growth.
Tax cuts and limited spending are also priorities for legislative leaders in the state House.
90.7’s Nicole Darden-Creston asked economic analyst Hank Fishkind if he thinks this is the best approach to grow Florida’s economy.
