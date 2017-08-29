Fishkind Conversations: Florida Home Sales Sizzle In July Heat
A new report from the Florida Association of Realtors shows existing home sales climbing two percent over July’s numbers last year, with home prices jumping a significant nine percent.
So, as economic analyst Hank Fishkind tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston, Florida’s housing market seems almost as hot as our summer.
Click the Play Audio button above to hear the conversation.
