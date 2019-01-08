 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Fishkind Economic Commentaries


Fishkind Conversations: Fishkind’s Financial Forecast For 2019

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates

Every January, 90.7 checks in with economic analyst Hank Fishkind for his financial forecast for the coming year.

He says nationally, the first half of 2019 will stay strong. After all, Fishkind points out, as 2019 begins, employment gains are high, wages are rising at about a three percent pace, gasoline prices are down, and interest rates remain relatively low.

But…

In the second half, Fishkind predicts a slowdown may come as the Fed raises interest rates, the stimulus from the Trump tax cuts peters out, and uncertainty (created by, for example, the risk of fallout from trade tensions or a sustained partial government shutdown) gives late 2019’s market the jitters.

So after an expected seesaw ride in 2019, 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston asked Fishkind what comes next.

Click the Play Audio button above to hear their conversation.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Nicole Darden-Creston

About Nicole Darden-Creston

Host and Reporter

Nicole came to central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from national elections to local arts, from extraordinary hurricanes ... Read Full Bio »

