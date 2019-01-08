Fishkind Conversations: Fishkind’s Financial Forecast For 2019

Every January, 90.7 checks in with economic analyst Hank Fishkind for his financial forecast for the coming year.

He says nationally, the first half of 2019 will stay strong. After all, Fishkind points out, as 2019 begins, employment gains are high, wages are rising at about a three percent pace, gasoline prices are down, and interest rates remain relatively low.

But…

In the second half, Fishkind predicts a slowdown may come as the Fed raises interest rates, the stimulus from the Trump tax cuts peters out, and uncertainty (created by, for example, the risk of fallout from trade tensions or a sustained partial government shutdown) gives late 2019’s market the jitters.

So after an expected seesaw ride in 2019, 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston asked Fishkind what comes next.

