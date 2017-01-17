Fishkind Conversations: Budget Resolution And Retail Numbers Offer Sneak Peek Into 2017

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind says two recent developments in financial news offer a preview of money matters for the coming year: details of the new Congressional budget resolution and retail sales data for the US and Florida.

Fishkind starts with the 2016-17 budget resolution he says was largely motivated by some lawmakers’ desire to repeal Obamacare. But, he tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden-Creston there were other important economic issues in the resolution that deserve a closer look.