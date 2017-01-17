 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Fishkind Conversations: Budget Resolution And Retail Numbers Offer Sneak Peek Into 2017

by (WMFE)
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind says two recent developments in financial news offer a preview of money matters for the coming year: details of the new Congressional budget resolution and retail sales data for the US and Florida.

Fishkind starts with the 2016-17 budget resolution he says was largely motivated by some lawmakers’ desire to repeal Obamacare. But, he tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden-Creston there were other important economic issues in the resolution that deserve a closer look.


