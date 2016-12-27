 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Fishkind Conversations: Are Public-Private Partnerships The New Road Toward New Roads?

90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates

President-elect Donald Trump has made privatization of public works a centerpiece of his strategy to rebuild America’s aging infrastructure. So far, proposals from his new infrastructure task force include billions of dollars in tax credits for private investors willing to tackle big public infrastructure projects…like roads, bridges, and water and sewer systems.

90.7’s Nicole Darden-Creston asked economic analyst Hank Fishkind to explain what he views as the pros and cons of public-private partnerships.


