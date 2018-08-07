 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Fishkind Economic Commentaries


Fishkind Conversations: Amendment 1

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

There are 13 proposed constitutional amendments on the November ballot. Among them is Amendment 1 that would provide a homestead exemption on the portion of home values between $100,000 and $125,000, meaning some of a home’s value would be exempted from property taxes other than school district taxes.

90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind says while that might look good on the ballot to some homeowners, it could have a negative effect on cities and counties that rely on that tax revenue.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers the space beat for WMFE, reporting on rocket launches from Florida's Space Coast to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He host's WMFE's space exploration podcast "Are We There Yet?" He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host ... Read Full Bio »

TOP