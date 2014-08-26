Fishkind Commentary | New Housing Data Means Good News For Florida…Mostly

New housing numbers are out and the results are mostly positive, helping to ease some concerns about the strength and longevity of the housing recovery. And that’s particularly good news in Florida, economic analyst Hank Fishkind tells 90.7’s Nicole Creston.

But, there are a few areas of concern within those numbers that potential home buyers and sellers – and Florida residents in general – may want to keep in mind.

This week, Fishkind examines housing data from across the nation and throughout Florida to gauge its effects on Central Florida’s economic future.