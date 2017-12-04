 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
First Responder PTSD Bill Gets Hearing This Week

A bill to expand workers’ compensation coverage to first responders with post-traumatic stress disorder is getting a hearing Tuesday in Tallahassee. The Senate’s banking and insurance committee will take up one of two bills filed. Florida first responders can get medical benefits for PTSD but aren’t eligible for other benefits like lost wages.

Geoff Bichler an attorney representing first responders with PTSD said the bill is too restrictive.

“Most of our first responders never witness a murder, child death or suicide,” Bichler said. “They show up in the aftermath. So the ‘witness’ language is really restrictive. There’s also a requirement that treatment be sought within 15 days of an event. And a lot of times, PTSD doesn’t become an issue for years.”

A similar bill failed last year, and lobbyists for local governments worry the expanded coverage will be too expensive.


