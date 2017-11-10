 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Firm Hired To Probe Allegations Against Florida Senator 

by Associated Press (AP)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature is hiring a national employment law firm to investigate a state senator accused by six women of groping or making demeaning comments about their bodies.

The Thursday hiring of Jackson Lewis P.C. came the same day that an attorney for Sen. Jack Latvala released the results of polygraph exam given to the Clearwater Republican. The polygraph examiner concluded that Latvala was being truthful when he denied that he had inappropriately touched women.

Politico Florida first reported the allegations, and the news outlet said the women did not want to be identified for fear of losing their jobs. The women included legislative staff members and lobbyists.

Senate President Joe Negron authorized an investigation into the allegations that the newly-hired firm will begin next week.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP