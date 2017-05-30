 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Firefighters Battling Wildfire Near Cocoa Water Plant

by (WMFE)

Photo courtesy of Florida Forest Service

A wildfire near the Cocoa water plant off State Road 520 is estimated to be at 50 percent contained. Officials say the plant is not in danger.

No injuries have been reported from the fire that was about 2,000 acres at its height. The Florida Forest Service’s Julie Allen said upwards of 40 firefighters have been using tactics including bulldozers to plow fire lines.

“The plow lines that they create with those dozer plow units create what we consider a fire break, so the fire will burn all the way up to that line and then it will stop it from spreading; it eliminates the vegetation and the fuels,” said Allen.

Eleven homes were threatened Sunday but there are currently no evacuations. Residents are reminded fire risk is high so do not do any outdoor burning.

The fire was started by a lightning strike.


