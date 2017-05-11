 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Environment


Fight Over Silver Springs Affects All Florida Springs, Environmental Groups Say

by (WMFE)

Silver Springs. Photo: NPR

A ranch’s request for an additional million gallons of water a day near Silver Springs outside of Ocala is at the heart of an administrative hearing Thursday.

Environmental groups like the St. Johns Riverkeeper sought the hearing after the St. Johns River Water Management District changed its water use policy in favor of Sleepy Creek Lands.

St. Johns Riverkeeper Lisa Rinaman says the modification affects all springs in Florida.

“This shift in the way they look at compliance would actually allow them to issue more permits in the future even though the flow of Silver Springs has been dramatically degraded. So this is much larger than one permit. This is basically shifting water policy to a highly unsustainable method.”

The water district says its recommendation that Sleepy Creek get more water is science-based. Silver Springs is among Florida’s best-known natural springs.

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP