 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


FEMA Is Hiring In Orlando Post Irma

by (WMFE)

Debris piled up outside a house in downtown Orlando after Hurricane Irma. Courtesy Matias de la Jara

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is hiring in Orlando. The agency’s looking to hire employees for more than 20 job categories including bilingual customer service representatives, digital communications and recovery manager.

These are temporary jobs to last six months to a year.

FEMA spokesperson Peter Sessum said they’re not getting a lot of applicants and definitely want more. He said they like to hire local following a disaster such as Irma.

“The best way to get money back into the local economy is to put it in the pocket of locals, and the idea that the person who is most empathetic to a disaster survivor is someone who survived the hurricane themselves,” said Sessum.

The jobs pay $16 to 29 an hour depending on the position.

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Crystal Chavez

About Crystal Chavez

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Crystal Chavez comes to WMFE from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas. She served as the Morning Edition host in the Alamo City for the past three years. Crystal also produced a weekly radio program called Fronteras, providing in-depth reporting on U.S.-Mexico border issues, immigration and changing ... Read Full Bio »

TOP