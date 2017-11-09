FEMA Is Hiring In Orlando Post Irma

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is hiring in Orlando. The agency’s looking to hire employees for more than 20 job categories including bilingual customer service representatives, digital communications and recovery manager.

These are temporary jobs to last six months to a year.

FEMA spokesperson Peter Sessum said they’re not getting a lot of applicants and definitely want more. He said they like to hire local following a disaster such as Irma.

“The best way to get money back into the local economy is to put it in the pocket of locals, and the idea that the person who is most empathetic to a disaster survivor is someone who survived the hurricane themselves,” said Sessum.

The jobs pay $16 to 29 an hour depending on the position.