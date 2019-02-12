 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Environment


Federal Judge Tosses Effort To End Federal Oversight Of Everglades Restoration

by (WMFE)

A federal judge has thrown out a South Florida Water Management District motion calling for an end to federal oversight of Everglades restoration.

Miami U.S. District Judge Federico Moreno said among his reasons for rejecting the motion was that Gov. Ron DeSantis has called for resignations from the district’s entire board.

The ruling is the latest development in some 30 years of litigation that began when the federal government sued the state for allowing sugar farming to pollute the Everglades.

The district’s position that restoration work now is complete was opposed by the federal government, state Department of Environmental Protection and environmental groups.

Moreno also said a full evidentiary hearing on complex environmental and scientific issues would be required to end the oversight. He left the district with the option of refiling the motion.

Environmental groups cheered the ruling. District representatives described it as disappointing.

 

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP