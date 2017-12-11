Federal Appeals Court Takes Up Case Against U.S. Government Over Climate Change

A federal appeals court heard arguments Monday in a case accusing the U.S. government of failing to protect children from climate change.

A 10-year-old Indialantic boy is among 21 children involved in the suit.

The case alleges the U.S. government has violated children’s constitutional rights to life, liberty and property by supporting policies that accelerate climate change.

Julia Olson of Our Children’s Trust, a nonprofit group, argued on behalf of the plaintiffs.

“Children are disproportionately experiencing the impacts of climate change and will going forward, and in addition your honor they will live far longer than you. They will live to late in the century when the seas are projected by these federal defendants to be 10 feet higher.”

At issue is a Trump administration request that the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco order a lower court to dismiss the case.

Eric Grant argued on behalf of the Trump administration. He described the case as a burdensome distraction.

“According to the plaintiffs’ complaint virtually every single inhabitant of the United States has standing to sue virtually the entire executive branch to enforce an unenumerated constitutional right to a climate system capable of sustaining human life.”

A trial is scheduled in February.