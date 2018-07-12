 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Fears Of More Algae As Flows To Resume From Lake Okeechobee

The sun sets behind the lock and dam on Lake Okeechobee and St. Lucie Canal. Photo by Amy Green

More toxic algae is feared in coastal estuaries as water managers announce plans to resume flows from a water-swollen Lake Okeechobee.

The flows come after record rain in May pushed the state’s largest lake close to its highest level in more than a decade, with four months remaining of hurricane season.

Water managers plan to minimize the impact by discharging lake water in pulses, simulating rain. Advocate Jacqui Thurlow-Lippisch says she worries about the Indian River Lagoon.

“I hate to say this, but I don’t see this algae problem going away. I don’t see how it can, with the temperatures rising, and more people moving and the pollution. We’re going to be stuck with this for about 10 years.”

Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency this week in seven counties in response to the algae, some of it toxic, blooming in Lake Okeechobee and coastal estuaries.


Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

