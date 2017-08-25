 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Pulse Shooting


FDLE Releases Internal Review of Pulse Response

Pulse nightclub./Photo: Catherine Welch

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released an internal review of its own response to the Pulse nightclub shooting.

It mostly praised the department but found areas of improvement when it came to identifying victims and notifying next of kin.

The report noted that the FDLE has no protocols in place because it typically doesn’t identify victims and notify next of kin.

The reports says FDLE members arrived at the hotel where families were waiting and encountered chaos. For example, communication was a problem because there was no private place for conversations.

The report recommended developing procedures for possible future use.

The Orlando Police Department was the primary responding agency. The FDLE’s probe into the police department’s response is ongoing.

Forty-nine people were killed last year in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.


