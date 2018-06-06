 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
WE DID IT!
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Pulse Shooting


FBI’s Pulse Investigation Completed But Remains Open

by (WMFE)

Courtesy of Flickr

The FBI’s investigation into the Pulse nightclub shooting is complete, but the case remains open.

A FBI spokeswoman says all active investigative measures into the shooting have been completed, but there are other administrative tasks that need to be completed before closing the case like returning evidence. Before the FBI officially closes a case, these administrative matters must be complete

Other investigations into the shooting have already wrapped up. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement submitted its findings to the Orange-Osceola State Attorney. The FDLE investigation primarily focused on the interaction between law enforcement and the shooter and the use of force by responding officers.

The FBI’s investigation is focusing on the homicide of the 49 victims that were killed at the Pulse nightclub on June 12, 2016, including cause of death.

The State Attorney’s office said it has received the FBI report, however the investigation is still open and on-going. After its investigation concludes, the office will then pass the reports to the Orlando Police Department. Until then, an OPD internal investigation would be on hold.

In a statement, the FBI says it remains committed to serving the victims and families affected by the shooting. Once it is closed, the report could be made public under the Freedom of Information Act.

An after action report commissioned by the Department of Justice was released last year. It generally applauded Orlando Police Department’s response. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement also released a report analyzing that agency’s response to the shooting.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers the space beat for WMFE, reporting on rocket launches from Florida's Space Coast to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He host's WMFE's space exploration podcast "Are We There Yet?" He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host ... Read Full Bio »

TOP