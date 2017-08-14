Florida Father Of Slain Charlottesville Protester Calls For Forgiveness

The Florida father of a protester killed when a car plowed into peaceful protesters in Charlottesville says his daughter was passionate about equality for all.

Mark Heyer of Cocoa Beach tells Florida Today he’s proud of his daughter. He is calling for forgiveness.

“I include myself in that, in forgiving the guy who did this. He don’t know no better.”

Heather Heyer was protesting a group chanting Nazi slogans.