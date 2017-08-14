 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Florida Father Of Slain Charlottesville Protester Calls For Forgiveness

by (WMFE)

Heather Heyer, 32, died on Saturday after a car plowed into a crowd of anti-racist protesters following a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. Photo courtesy NPR.

The Florida father of a protester killed when a car plowed into peaceful protesters in Charlottesville says his daughter was passionate about equality for all.

Mark Heyer of Cocoa Beach tells Florida Today he’s proud of his daughter. He is calling for forgiveness.

“I include myself in that, in forgiving the guy who did this. He don’t know no better.”

Heather Heyer was protesting a group chanting Nazi slogans.

 


